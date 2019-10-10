North Carolina kidnapping suspect taken into custody in Spotsylvania

A kidnapping suspect from North Carolina was taken into custody in Spotsylvania Wednesday night.

Philip McClanahan, 26, of North Carolina, was taken into custody at about 9:30 p.m. by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and identified the driver as McClanahan.

He did not comply with the officers’ commands and fled west on Caroline Street in a black 2013 four-door Honda Civic with North Carolina license plate AJK-8562 on the rear of the vehicle. The vehicle did not have a front license plate.

McClanahan is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fredericksburg police at (540) 373-3122.