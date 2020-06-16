Northam, VMFA announce grant program for visual artists impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are teaming up to create a program to help assist visual artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forty visual artists in the state will be selected to receive a $5,000 grant through the Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program.

“The arts are critically important—particularly in times of collective struggle and hardship,” Governor Ralph Northam. “Pam and I are proud to stand alongside VMFA in supporting Virginia’s artists during their time of need.”

Eligibility requirements include that applicants must live and work in Virginia, be 21 years of age or older and derive a significant part of their income from their artwork including sales and lectures.

Applications will be open from June 16 to July 10. Recipients will be notified by July 24.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on the art world. “Museums and galleries have had to close their doors, lay off employees, and cancel exhibitions. Full-time artists, many of whom work without health insurance or other benefits, are in a particularly fragile situation,” said VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges. “The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has carefully invested Mr. Pratt’s gift—the accrued excess balance of which is being used to aid our state’s visual artists during this historic crisis.”

For more information on the grant and to apply, click here.

