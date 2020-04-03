Northam announces $2.5 million in emergency funding for the homeless

As response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Virginia and the country, Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced $2.5 million in emergency funding for people who don't have a place to stay under his 'Stay at Home' order.

Northam, who was asked what the state is doing to help homeless people who may not have anywhere to self-isolate in his Wednesday press briefing, said the $2.5 million will provide temporary housing for the approximately 1,500 Virginians currently without shelter or relying on shelters that require them to leave each day.

The funding will be used for hotel and motel vouchers, case management, food, cleaning supplies, and medical transportation. It will also be used to provide housing for people in shelters who may need to be quarantined where social distancing is not a feasible option.

“As we battle this unprecedented public health crisis, we must make sure no one is left behind,” said Governor Northam. “I have issued a statewide Stay at Home order, but we know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in. With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Northam's office says the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide partial funding to support homeless people 65 and older, those with other pre-existing conditions, and those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Statistically, people experiencing homelessness are more likely to have chronic health conditions that go untreated, and are among the populations most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.

In recent years, Virginia has seen an increase in the number of older adults experiencing homelessness.

Northam also pointed out that the housing support system in Virginia relies mostly on the use of congregate shelters, where people are generally sleeping and staying in close quarters without adequate space for social distancing.

In Harrisonburg, a local shelter has partnered with JMU to turn a gymnasium space into a temporary shelter to change that system.

According to Northam, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) have provided guidance to all homeless shelters in the state on best practices to safely serve the homeless population during the COVID-19 epidemic. In addition, DHCD is preparing additional housing options for an estimated 10 percent of the 3,890 Virginians currently in shelters to allow space for social distancing and safe quarantine practices as needed.

To help stop more people from experiencing homelessness, the Supreme Court of Virginia's judicial emergency issued last month suspends eviction proceedings in all district and circuit courts through April 26.

In addition, evictions for all Housing Choice Voucher holders are halted for 120 days.

For all mortgages guaranteed by federal mortgage programs, including Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA) mortgages, the mortgage provider will defer mortgage payments—principal plus interest—for up to three months for those who have lost income due to COVID-19.

You can find more resources and information about Virginia’s COVID-19 response at virginia.gov/coronavirus.