Local businesses 'uncertain' after Gov. Northam extends business closures

On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam extended his executive order for "non-essential" businesses to remain closed.

While this order is intended to slow the spread of the novel-coronavirus, it's also creating financial hardships for small businesses.

"I've never been in this. I don't know how I'm feeling," said Aj Abdoo, the owner of AJ's Gentlemen Barbershop in Harrisonburg. "I don't know what's going to happen."

AJ, like many other businesses, is now facing an uphill financial battle as no revenue is coming in, but bills are still due.

"It blows my mind," he said. "It's like a 157 percent decline in business, and I've never seen numbers like that."

This uncertainty will last for at least two more weeks, as Governor Northam extended his executive order until May 8th. But, even with this projected opening date, AJ said he's cautiously optimistic. He said his clients may be apprehensive about being in public and spending money on a haircut.

"I know people who have lost their jobs, so it's going to be hard to spend $20 and $30 on a haircut," he said.

Aside from the money, though, AJ said he's anxious to get back into his barbershop to serve the community.

"I don't cut hair to make money,' he said. "Getting around the clients, just talking to them, making new friends, and the community is what's missing."

