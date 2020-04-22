Gov. Northam refutes social media rumors of him traveling to Outer Banks

Governor Ralph Northam’s office is responding to rumors circulating on social media that he is violating his own Stay at Home order.

Many viewers have contacted WHSV, forwarding a Facebook post claiming the governor has spent time at his home in the Outer Banks or sharing articles from conservative news sites that relied on that Facebook post.

When WHSV reached out to the governor's office on Tuesday, a spokesperson flatly denied the claims, saying, "This is absolutely false. Period. I have no idea where this rumor is coming from, but it’s not true."

On Wednesday, as the post was more widely shared, a spokesperson for the governor refuted the claims with more information, saying while the governor owns a home in the Outer Banks, he has not visited since before the pandemic started.

If people are seeing vehicles parked at the home, the governor's office says that's because his neighbors have permission to park there and do so fairly regularly.

Also, WRVA news is reporting a check of flights at First Flight Airport in North Carolina shows no evidence of a flight arriving, which is how the governor arrives when visiting.

In addition, a major with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said it is a rumor and that Northam has not been to his vacation home in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

