Northam shifts Thursday press conference to 11 a.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has shifted the plan for his regular bi-weekly press conference for this Thursday.

Since Memorial Day, Northam has been holding press conferences twice a week from Richmond, generally to address the latest COVID-19 response, but earlier this week, largely to address civil unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The governor's briefings have been at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

But for this Thursday, June 4, Northam's office says his briefing will move to 11 a.m. instead.

That will be so that the governor does not conflict with a 2 p.m. televised memorial service for George Floyd.

Northam is expected to cover a lot of big topics on Thursday, including details of what Phase 2 of reopening, which starts on Friday for most of Virginia, will look like.

He's also expected to announce on Thursday a plan to remove the Robert E. Lee monument from downtown Richmond.

Below are updates from the governor's most recent briefing on Tuesday:

June 2

Governor Ralph Northam addressed the commonwealth on Tuesday for his latest COVID-19 briefing as Virginians adapt to his latest executive order to require wearing face coverings inside businesses, which took effect on Friday, try to plan for the future as summer starts amid a pandemic, and react to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis with large-scale protests around the commonwealth, from a silent march of more than 1,000 in Harrisonburg to several nights of protests and violence in Richmond, with hundreds of arrests and protesters tear gassed by police.

Last Thursday, in his press briefing at the time, the governor said he would be addressing at least two big questions on Tuesday: how youth sports can move forward safely and what recommendations his Education Work Group has developed on how children can safely return to the classroom in the fall.

The earliest Virginia could enter Phase 2, Northam said on May 28, is Friday, June 5, and on Tuesday, after an hour dedicated to responding to protests and civil unrest following George Floyd's death, Northam said most of the commonwealth, except for Northern Virginia and Richmond, will enter Phase 2 on Friday.

Most of Tuesday's press conference was not related to COVID-19 – that came in a short announcement after an hour involving leaders of color from around Virginia addressing Virginians about the current state of America.

As of last Friday, when Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Accomack County joined the rest of the commonwealth after 2-week delays, all of Virginia is in Phase 1 of the governor's ’Forward Virginia’ plan.

Northam has said his team will determine a date for Phase 2 based on how data trends on Virginia's COVID-19 tests, hospital bed capacity, and PPE supplies.

As of Tuesday morning's latest COVID-19 numbers for Virginia, testing remains generally higher across Virginia and the 'percent positivity' rate of how many Virginians are testing positive for COVID-19 has been steadily decreasing over time.

Northam has said that the restrictions established by his administration are "the floor" and that it's up to individual businesses whether they are able to safely reopen and individual regions can request changes if their data is different from the state's overall.

As of June 2, Virginia has 41,401 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, with 1,338 total deaths and 4,442 cumulative hospitalizations.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 1,502 Virginians hospitalized with either confirmed COVID-19 tests or pending COVID-19 test results and 5,472 patients who were hospitalized and have recovered.

In general, over the past three weeks, test results have yielded lower daily case totals and increased testing, showing the "curve" of Virginia cases moving downward.

But the commonwealth is still working to overcome an earlier backlog in testing and catch up to the national average of how much of the population has been tested, although state health officials say their focus is getting tests to the most vulnerable and most affected people.

The latest updates from Gov. Northam's June 2 briefing

Addressing the death of George Floyd and protests across Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam began Tuesday's briefing by acknowledging that he had ended Thursday's by saying he would have big announcements about Phase 2 on Tuesday, but that before any of that, there was something far more important to address.

"Our country is in a moment of turmoil and we have to talk about it," Northam said.

The governor described all Virginians seeing the images of George Floyd "begging for his life as a man in uniform took it from him," creating a new heartbreak for black Virginians and black Americans as the latest in a long list of names.

Northam said the protests seen across America right now are for those names because of a system that allows it to continue to happen.

"What we're seeing today didn't spring out of thin air," Northam said. "Racism and discrimination aren't locked in our past."

Quickly recapping 400 years of history from the arrival of enslaved Africans to Virginia through massive resistance to desegregation, and massive incarceration, Northam said oppression has always been there for black people in America.

Citing maternal mortality rates, health inequities that made people of color more vulnerable to COVID-19, and more less visible forms on inequity, the governor said he can not know what it feels like to be a black person, but that he can stand with them.

Northam went on to highlight actions taken by the General Assembly in recent years that he said will help address inequity across Virginia, including the expansion of Medicaid to expand access to health insurance for more communities, establishing new tools to help reduce maternal morbidity, reforming the criminal justice system by increasing the felony threshold for larceny and decriminalizing marijuana, as well as by making Election Day a holiday and ending the celebration of Lee-Jackson Day for Confederate generals in Virginia.

Northam said there are four main steps his administration is taking: continuing listening and learning to black Virginians with virtual town halls; meeting with Virginia's Board of Chiefs of Police to discuss how they can respond; working to institute a statewide day of prayer, healing and action; and asking Virginia's African-American Advisory Board to continue their work examining the Virginia Code to find racist language from the past.

The governor highlighted the work of the board to identify historic wrongs in the Commonwealth's past, which resulted in 14 bills signed by Gov. Northam to repeal racist laws still in the books. Each of those laws passed unanimously.

"These actions will not bring back lives lost," Northam said, but he said they are "steps toward an America and a Virginia where this doesn't happen."

"My message to protesters is that I hear you," Northam said, adding that he is "here to work with you to build a place where no one fears for their life due to the color of their skin. . I pledge to stand with you.

Addressing the situation from multiple perspectives

Following the governor's comments on the protests around Virginia and the country, he invited a number of black lawmakers, pastors, members of the state's African-American Advisory board, a high school student, and Dr. Janice Underwood, Virginia's chief diversity officer, to speak on the situation.

Speakers included Delegate Delores McQuinn, Wes Bellamy, Shirley Ginwright, Cynthia Hutsin, Northam's own pastor Rev. Kelvin Jones, Rev. Tyrone Nelson, and Niquel Perry, a rising senior from Albemarle High School.

Del. McQuinn began by saying her heart was bruised and broken, but that it was sadly not the first time.

She highlighted the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, but said they shine a light on a long history of violence in America that she says has been legalized, sanitized, and institutionalized over time.

Delegate McQuinn thanked Gov. Northam, saying he was working to address inequity before the latest protests and that she was proud to support the General Assembly's move to repeal discriminatory language from the books, as well as to support the state's establishment of a commission to study study slavery, Jim Crow laws, massive resistance, and all of Virginia's history of oppression of blacks and what the impact of that has been.

Like many of the speakers on Tuesday, she thanked Dr. Janice Underwood for taking on the role as the first diversity officer for any state in the country and thanked Northam for hiring her.

Her overall message was that after people protest peacefully, she calls for everyone to sit at the table together to work on ways to continue addressing inequity.

Following Delegate McQuinn, Rev. Kelvin Jones stepped to the podium, urging Virginians of all races to recognize that the pain of facing incidents like the death of George Floyd over and over again has worn people down and they feel their only response left is to fight.

However, Jones said it's important not to get those people confused with others being opportunists and hiding behind the protesters authentically calling for justice. He said his message to looters is that they are not honoring the legacy of George Floyd, but what they're doing is wasting manpower that could be used to address systemic problems that instead has to dedicate resources to dealing with them.

The answer the African-American community is looking for right now is just to be heard, Jones said.

Minneapolis was heartbroken but intact after the death of Floyd, but it was after the people called for arrests and were not heard, after action was requested and did not come, that he said people turned to violent actions.

And what he said happened is that the message sent by law enforcement and Minneapolis officials was that they won't respond to the concerns of people of color but will respond to violent actions.

As many across the country have decided to peacefully protest, others have surrounded them "saying no more," Jones said, and unfortunately, many people have been glad to focus on the negative actions of those instead of having a discussion about the reasons people are protesting.

"Wouldn't it be nice if we saw leaders say, 'we don't stand behind you. but we stand with you,'" he said.

Jones called for people to speak truth to power, not across the aisle, but in the aisle, and reminded Virginians that their response will be recorded in history, so they should ask what side of the page we'll be on.

"Will will be One Nation Under God," he said, "or a house divided?"

Next, Shirley Ginwright, a Fairfax County leader who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., addressed Virginia, calling for everyone to "listen to the young people fighting for justice." which she said is the position she was in while marching with Dr. King years ago.

Yet people are still fighting for the same things now, she said, and asked everyone to stand up, calling for her white brothers and sisters to "stand with us, not behind us."

Ginwright thanked Gov. Northam for several recent acts of legislation, including marijuana decriminalization, saying too many young people have been caught up in the criminal justice system due to it.

She said there will be no going back to business as usual when the smoke has cleared, and that it will be up to people not to take action so that the next generation will not have to go through the same thing.

Ginwright ended her message by saying that she hopes to see as many people marching now voting in the fall as well.

Niquel Perry, a rising senior at Albemarle High School, came forward next to address all the children watching, calling on them to remember that they are the future and to use their right and vote.

"I have faith that this nation will become better," Perry said, calling for the protesters to remain safe.

"Black people are hurting," said Rev. Tyrone Nelson, reminding all Virginians that black people have been treated unequally for over 400 years and that when the George Floyd case is seen, what he sees is the case before that and the case before that.

Rev. Nelson it makes him so sad that he has to through a lineage of what has happened to tell his children how to behave when interacting with police for their own safety.

Next, Jim Bibbs called for police reform in Virginia, including mandatory bodycam and dashcam video operating at all times for law enforcement.

Bibbs also called for people to challenge their behavior and stop being afraid to be the one in the room to challenge a behavior or statement that you feel is not right. If people don't do that, Bibbs said, the nation will never advance.

"We have to make the decision," Bibbs said, to challenge those moments and form a better community, a better Virginia, and a better nation for the future.

"It s exhausting to be black in America," said Cynthia Hutsin, saying she is committed to standing with Gov. Northam and to dismantling institutional racism in Virginia and in the country.

She announced that they will share in the coming weeks how they believe Virginia can be more proactive to address inequity, because just like COVID-19, she said, systemic racism will require a team to address.

Dr. Janice Underwood called for Virginians to listen to one another, – listen to your friend, listen to your coworker, listen to a relative who needs to share their pain. That, she said, is a way to be a genuine ally, but people need to lean into conversations on difficult topics and start by educating themselves about the racial dynamics of America's history, listening to each other, and also reading to learn more.

Response to President Trump

Governor Northam said he found President Trump's message to be one of divisiveness and not of healing and said that Virginia would not send its National Guard to Washington, D.C. in response to the president's order.

Northam said that's because the mayor of D.C> did not request the support and because Virginia itself has plenty of reasons for the National Guard to remain. Finally, he said he would not deploy Virginia's men and women in uniform for a photo op for the president.

Will Northam join the protesters?

Gov. Northam said he is not the best one to talk about the pain protesters are feeling now, pointing people to the statements made by people of color on Tuesday, but that the bigger challenge for people who look like him is to ask themselves "why," and sit down to discuss the reality and take actions to move forward.

Northam said he acknowledges that there those out there exploiting the situation for violence and looting, and he regrets that and asks those individuals to "take their energy elsewhere."

The governor said he will continue to reach out for dialogue, but that he doesn't think it would best for him to be in the protests "for a number of reasons."

"Let's not forget what we're seeing, why we're seeing it," and the Virginia way to listen to each other, Northam said.

Republican response

Following the governor's press conference, House Republican Leader C. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) and Senate Republican Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City) issued the following statement:

“Today, Governor Northam faced the people of Virginia for the first time since four days of protests, looting, and vandalism struck our cities. Hundreds of people were arrested after rioters did untold amounts of damage to homes, businesses, and public property. At the same time, otherwise peaceful protesters were tear-gassed for no reason. And the best our Governor could come up with was a half-hearted hope that people would stop being violent.

“This Governor is so paralyzed by his own confusing past on racial issues that he is incapable of effective leadership at this critical moment.

“Virginians need leadership. They need someone who will hear their voices and take action, someone who will simultaneously step up to ensure their homes and businesses are protected. Today, Governor Northam has shown himself unprepared and ill-equipped to do any of those things.”

The next steps for the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 amid protests

After a brief break between the portion of Tuesday's press conference addressing the civil unrest across Virginia and the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death, Governor Northam returned to discuss Virginia's next steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northam reminded Virginians that we are still in this pandemic, and that it hasn't gone away even as our attention has been focused on protests, and he encouraged everyone who is protesting to wear masks and social distance if at all possible.

With so many people gathering in spaces, and the virus spread through the air, Northam said everyone needs to remember that we're still in the middle of a pandemic. When asked for advice to anyone protesting on how to protect themselves after they return home, he reiterated general guidelines and encouraged anyone feeling symptoms to see their healthcare provider and seek treatment and testing.

Phase 2 for Virginia

After highlighting the continuing downward trend for percent positivity and hospitalizations across Virginia, alongside the upward trend for testing availability, Gov. Northam announced that most of Virginia will be able to move into Phase 2 as of this Friday, June 5.

Northern Virginia and RIchmond, which each entered Phase 1 this past Friday after 2-week delays, will not be included in the move to Phase 2 on Friday. Northam said that's because the data on cases in those areas has not yet improved to the point to allow a move to Phase 2 in those areas.

Accomack County, however, which entered Phase 1 at the same time, will join the rest of Virginia in Phase 2 on Friday. Northam said that's because their high numbers were due to specific outbreaks at poultry plants that now appear to be under control.

Phase 2 will allow gatherings of up to 50 people instead of the current 10-person limit.

It will also allow restaurants to open indoor seating back up, at 50% capacity, gyms and fitness centers to open for indoor classes at 30% capacity, pools to reopen for exercise and swim instruction, entertainment venues like museums and zoos to reopen with some restrictions, and recreational sports to start back up with distancing requirements and no shared equipment.

The governor said more specifics would be outlined at his Thursday press conference, but that all details for Phase will be released Tuesday evening.

He said the guidelines will still strongly encourage teleworking and physical distancing.

Childcare

Northam thanked childcare providers across Virginia for providing care for the children of essential workers and said the Department of Social Services will be sending guidance to childcare providers for moving forward.

Health department and nursing home information

Asked once again about the Virginia Department of Health's policy on not reporting the facilities with outbreaks, including nursing homes, unless facilities choose to identify themselves, health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said they are not reconsidering their interpretation of Virginia's state code at this time.

A response to Jerry Falwell, Jr.

The final question Governor Northam was asked in his Tuesday briefing was how he would react to a tweet from Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. that sparked controversy and led to backlash from university alumni, as well as the resignation of at least one professor.

The tweet was one in which Falwell said he disagreed with Northam's mask order for Virginia but that if he had to wear a mask, he would wear one with the photo from Governor Northam's medical school yearbook page that featured someone in a KKK robe and someone in blackface.

Northam, who was nearly forced to resign after initially saying he was in the photo and then denying it last year, did not address the question directly, but pointed to his background in neurology and child psychology.

He said "chapter 1" of child psychology is to "not water the weeds" and to "consider the source" of the tweet.

Next steps

Gov. Northam said he will talk in more detail on Thursday about the exact guidelines for Phase 2, as well as guidance for the return of youth sports and in-person classes for the fall, which he had said last week would be addressed on Tuesday, but he determined addressing the situation facing the entire nation right now as a greater priority for Tuesday.

The statewide situation in Virginia

Most of Virginia officially entered Phase 1 of Gov. Northam's plan to gradually reopen the state on May 15 and all of Virginia joined Phase 1 by May 29, but the commonwealth remains under a series of public health orders and executive orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 — Because reopening means gradually lifting restrictions and not "flipping a light switch," Governor Northam has said.

Executive Order 53, which closed many non-essential businesses across Virginia and established Virginia's 10-person gathering limit, no longer applies in its original form, with businesses steadily re-opening, but the 10-person gathering limit is still in place and still enforceable for indoor gatherings like house parties.

Executive Order 55, the 'Stay at Home' order first signed by Northam on March 30, is now a 'Safer at Home' order, encouraging all Virginians to continue staying home as the safest way to prevent COVID-19's spread and specifically telling Virginians vulnerable to the virus to stay home except for essential needs.

On Friday, May 29, Executive Order 63 went into effect, making it mandatory for almost all Virginians to wear face coverings when entering businesses. You can learn how that will be enforced here.

Virginia's state of emergency, which was originally set until June 10, was extended by Governor Northam on May 26 to run indefinitely.

The Virginia Supreme Court's judicial emergency, which suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court hearings, expired on May 17 and court hearings across most of Virginia resumed on Monday, May 18. In light of that, with some eviction cases resuming, Gov. Northam's office released a list of resources to help people who may be facing eviction while still with income affected by COVID-19.

DMV offices in Virginia began gradually reopening on Monday, May 18, and they have several customer service centers around the state open by appointment only for specific reasons. During the closure, Virginia State Police have not been enforcing inspections and extensions have been granted to people with expiring credentials for themselves or their vehicles, like licenses and registrations.

Elective procedures and related offices, like dentists, were able to start again on May 1 after Gov. Northam lifted the public health order that initially closed them.

Executive Order 53 is enforceable by law, unlike Executive Order 56 that's enforced by the health department, so someone who hosts a gathering of more than 10 people can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. You can learn more about what police enforcement of Northam's executive orders looks like here.

Virginia's primaries in June have been postponed by two weeks. Virginia officials are encouraging all voters to request absentee ballots.

Updates from Gov. Northam's May 28 briefing

Governor Ralph Northam began Thursday's briefing by addressing the grim milestone marked on Wednesday, which was when the Johns Hopkins University tally of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 surpassed 100,000.

The governor said it;s important to remember that every statistic connected to the coronavirus isn't just a number but a person – someone with loved ones and friends.

Northam said those numbers are why Virginians need to keep working to protect each other amid the pandemic.

Anniversary of Virginia Beach shooting

But this weekend also marks another tragic milestone, as Sunday will be one year since the Virginia Beach shooting in which 12 people lost their lives and four others' lives were forever altered by injuries.

The governor said no in-person events will be held this year to remember the somber anniversary, but that grieving is not an event, but a process.

A pandemic cannot stop the remembrance of the lives lost, he said, and he read aloud a list of the names of the victims one-by-one, followed by a moment of silence.

Northam also thanked the Virginia Beach community for rallying to support each other after the deadly day, mentioning coworkers, first responders, friends, neighbors, and everyone who is a part of the Virginia Beach community.

Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Accomack County

As of Friday, May 29, Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Accomack County, which each had their entry into Phase 1 delayed by two weeks, will officially join the rest of Virginia in Phase 1, putting all of the commonwealth on the same guidelines.

With major portions of the state population first entering the new phase, the governor reviewed the guidelines, which include restaurants open to outdoor seating at 50% capacity, salons and barber shops open with strict limits, and more. You can find the full list of guidelines in the ’Forward Virginia’ plan.

Northam reiterated a statement he's made many times, which is that "just because a business is allowed to open doesn't mean that it must open," if any business owners are not comfortable reopening yet.

Face coverings and you

With the new mask order beginning on Friday, Gov. Northam recapped that every Virginia, unless part of the limited exceptions list, should be prepared with a face covering.

He said they don't need to be elaborate, again pointing to simple coverings like bandannas or online DIY instructions, and thanked the Virginians who have sent his office face coverings.

The reason, he reminded everyone, is because as more has been learned about how COVID-19 spreads, the CDC says masks are a great help in limiting the virus' transmission, blocking droplets and aerosols from yourself that could infect others.

Northam made the comparison that if you shouldn't go into a public place without shoes or a shirt, you shouldn't go in without a face covering.

He also showed a new promotional graphic unveiled by the Virginia Department of Health encouraging customers to wear masks that is being sent to businesses across Virginia.

But what about enforcement?

One of the biggest questions that's been posed since Northam's announcement of the mask order earlier this week is how exactly it will be enforced. The governor had said on Tuesday that it would be the authority of the health department and not a matter for law enforcement, but the health department explained on Wednesday that they can use court orders against businesses that refuse to comply with a Class One misdemeanor.

Rita Davis, counsel to the governor, came to the podium on Thursday, to explain that in more detail.

Davis said the enforcement is a statutory process by which all public health orders are enforced and that it's been the standard included in all five public health orders issued so far in the pandemic.

It was not created specifically for the mask order and is not new, she emphasized.

As the standard enforcement mechanism established under Virginia's health code, she said it provides two ways for the health commissioner to enforce the order: by a civil order to obtain an injunction against a non-compliant business or by a warrant through a magistrate for a misdemeanor charge.

Davis said those are the procedures made available for any enforcement, but they're reserved only for "gross and repeated" violations.

She said the state government is not expecting business owners to enforce the order, but instead encourages them to educate their patrons about the importance of wearing a mask.

While not the responsibility of the business owner, she said it shouldn't be the responsibility of the health department or law enforcement either to make sure you're wearing a face covering, but the personal responsibility of each Virginian as the right thing to do to protect their families and fellows Virginians.

So can a business refuse service to someone who refuses to wear a mask? Davis encouraged business owners to use the opportunity to have a discussion with any non-compliant individual, but said business do have the right to ask a patron to return at a different time "when they're more convinced they should be wearing a mask."

Asked by a reporter for more information later, Gov. Northam said the intent of the mask order is to "do the right thing" and take care of people around you, not to lock anyone up in jail.

He said, as a business owner, he would nicely ask someone who's not wearing a mask if they would mind wearing one for the safety of the people in his office.

While not wanting businesses to be in the practice of enforcing the order to avoid causing any confrontations, he asked people to just think of others and wear a mask for their benefit.

Asked for more clarity about what the health department will do, Counsel Davis said if a person repeatedly refuses to wear a mask, rather than a business enforcing it themselves, they would report the incident to the Virginia Department of Health, which could take action as needed.

The only situation in which she foresees law enforcement involvement is if a confrontation evolves between a patron refusing to wearing a mask and an employee, but at that point, law enforcement is not there because of someone not wearing a mask, but because of a confrontation between a patron and an employee.

Okay, but what about people who say they meet one of the exceptions to the mask requirement listed in the executive order? Governor Northam said that business will have to rely on a person's word if they say they meet an exception. Again using his medical office as an example, he said if someone explained that they had COPD and so couldn't wear a cloth mask, he would accept that explanation and encourage them to continue social distancing.

Phase 1 for at least another week

Governor Northam announced on Thursday that all of Virginia will remain Phase 1 for another week at a minimum, with June 5 the earliest that the commonwealth can enter Phase 2.

While all of the trends for COVID-19 are heading down in the state, especially percent positivity, and testing capacity and PPE supplies are increasing, he said it's simply too soon to determine when Virginia can begin Phase 2 because of the incubation period of the virus.

It can take up to two weeks for someone with infected with COVID-19 to begin showing symptoms, so Northam said there's no feasible way to move into Phase 2 yet while relying on the data, but that his administration will continue to monitor moving forward.

CVS offering testing

Northam also announced on Thursday that 39 CVS pharmacies across Virginia will start offering testing using self-swab kits while staff members monitor the use of the test.

However, the closest location to the Shenandoah Valley offering it will be in Charlottesville.

Northam's testing

The governor said he intends to get tested for the virus soon. He said on Tuesday that he hoped to get tested at one of the health department's community testing events, but he has not provided any specifics on that yet.

Virginia's beaches

After Virginia Beach reopen to recreational use last weekend, Governor Northam says his visit to the beach was to check how their comprehensive plan was working.

Saying that it worked, Virginia's other public beaches will be able to reopen to recreational activity this Friday, with restrictions in place similar to Virginia Beach's plan, including no group sports, no tents, no alcohol allowed, and more.

"People can be safe while enjoying our beautiful beaches," Northam said.

Racing is back

The governor also announced on Thursday that Virginia is allowing NASCAR and horse races to resume single-day events on Friday.

Any races held in Virginia will not be open to the public and no spectators will be allowed, but because the competitors are in open air events with spacing between the participants, Northam said his administration determined there's minimum risk of spread as long as fans are not present.

He pointed to that move as a step to help Virginia's economic recovery as well.

More business news

Gov. Northam highlighted this week's announcement that Microsoft is launching a new technology hub in northern Virginia, which he said should bring 1,500 new jobs to the commonwealth.

Saying that Virginia is glad to have all those jobs, Northam said people should expect more big job announcements in the next few days pertaining to rural areas of Virginia.

In addition, he pointed out that the first wind turbine foundation in federal waters has been erected off of Virginia Beach, describing that as another source of new jobs in the renewable energy sector.

New extension for expiring licenses

Although regional Virginia DMV offices have been gradually reopen by appointment for certain critical in-person services, the governor acknowledged that many people have had difficulties taking care of tasks with the DMV, including license and ID renewals.

Because of that, Northam said the DMV is extending the deadline for license renewals.

According to the DMV, all driver's licenses and identification cards expiring on or before July 31, 2020, are extended for 90 days, to August 31 at the latest.

That means any customer whose credential expired between March 15 and May 31 gets 90 days from the expiration date to renew, and credentials expiring from June 1 to July 31 have until August 31 to get renewed.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March, April, and May are also extended for 90 days. Those expiring in June are extended for 60 days and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.

National Guard funding

Amid other announcements, Northam mentioned the federal government's approval of Virginia's request for an extension of Title 32 status for the Virginia National Guard, which will allow for the federal government to continue providing payment to help provide for National Guard troops assisting in Virginia's pandemic response, which the National Guard has been a critical part of, especially for community testing events.

Graduations

Gov. Northam addressed any high school and college seniors, saying they've worked for years and unfortunately won't get the in-person celebrations they expected but deserve to be honored for their hard work. He congratulated every graduate in Virginia and said he looks forward to them doing great things.

On Friday evening at 5 p.m., he and his wife will be the hosts of "Virginia Graduates Together," a live commencement ceremony for Virginia graduates airing on public television stations across the commonwealth, as well as on Facebook Live and YouTube. You can learn more about that event, which will feature a lot of celebrities from Virginia, here.

Is a mask order health vs. wealth?

Many questions posed by reporters on Thursday focused on how the new mask order will be enforced and its implications for business owners and employees across Virginia.

Asked if he's forcing businesses to "choose between health and wealth," Northam came back to a familiar statement he's made at many briefings, which is that Virginia is in the middle of both a health crisis and an economic crisis and will have to get through the health crisis first to get the economy recovering to the strong point it was at before the pandemic.

The governor said his message to consumers and to businesses, as a business owner himself, is that the recovery is consumer-driven and that the focus should be on the health and safety of consumers, who may not feel comfortable going into businesses that they don't feel are working to protect their health.

Northam said both health and wealth can be present at the same time as long as Virginians remember that "we're all in this together" and work for each other's safety.

"We are where we are today because of Virginians and I say thank you," Northam said, but continued that the only way to get through both the health and economic crises is to "put the politics aside and be a part of the solution."

How Virginia will respond to any future spikes

New modeling from the University of Virginia predicts large spikes of new cases in Virginia if the commonwealth continues on the 'Forward Virginia' plan for reopening.

Gov. Northam said while he hasn't reviewed the newest UVA model yet, it's one his team reviews, but that modeling is only part of the picture.

Ultimately, he said they're working with the data available on each day and taking steps for reopening on a day-by-day basis.

If the data shows any new hot spots for the virus emerging this summer, with numbers not going in the right direction, Northam said adjustments will be made as needed.

He pointed to the restrictions of Phase 1 and the delay for areas with worst data as a way they're working to prevent surges.

What about the possibility of more cases in areas just now moving to Phase 1?

The governor said the reason Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Accomack County will enter Phase 1 on Friday is because his team and their local goverments determined the data allows for it, based on a decrease of case activity in those areas, a decrease in hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients, an increased ability to test and a lot more testing, and more PPE available.

Northam thanked the leaders in each of the areas, but said, regardless, they will be monitoring the latest data each day to catch any potential spikes once the areas move to Phase 1.

What about the timeline for those areas and Phase 2?

When Phase 1 was announced for most of Virginia, Gov. Northam said it had a two-week minimum time period. However, with Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Accomack County starting Phase 1 on May 29 and the earliest start of Phase 2 on June 5, that only allows for one week.

Asked if he would mandate those areas to spend two weeks in Phase 1 like the rest of Virginia, Northam said that discussion will be had with individual leaders for the areas, but if they're comfortable, he'd like to see all of Virginia move to Phase 2 at the same time.

However, he said her remains open to discussions with any other areas that may not feel comfortable going forward into Phase 2.

Will any move be made to stop evictions?

With evictions able to continue now that Virginia's judicial emergency expired, Governor Northam said he still points anyone facing potential eviction to the resources his office has shared before and encourages landlords and tenants to work together to find ways to avoid evictions.

He's not planning to take any specific action on the topic, but said he would look into if federal funds provided to local governments through the CARES Act can be used to help people catch up on rent.

Why have deaths increased so much in Virginia over the past few days?

The latest health department data reported this week has shown substantial increases in deaths reported due to COVID-19.

But Dr. Forlano, the deputy health commissioner, said that's not necessarily tied to Phase 1 or to any one specific thing, because death data is a lagging indicator – meaning it's always at least several days behind.

That's because the Virginia Department of Health has to wait for death certificates to validate any information about deaths connected to COVID-19.

Why is the State of Emergency extended indefinitely?

On Tuesday, the governor extended Virginia's state of emergency without an end date.

He said that's because it allows Virginia to continue working with Medicaid to compensate telehealth and it allows continued use of the National Guard for assistance with testing, among other reasons.

Announcements to come on Tuesday

Governor Northam said he'll be addressing two questions he's heard a lot at his next briefing on Tuesday.

The first is in regards to youth sports. He said he wants to encourage families and kids to be active this summer, but wants to make sure that's done safely, so on Tuesday, he'll be announcing new guidelines under which youth sports can be conducted.

The second is about children returning to school. Northam said the Education Work Group has had a lot of great discussion on how children can return safely in the fall, and he'll have more announcements on that on Tuesday. For now, he said know that they're doing everything they can to make sure children can get back into classrooms safely.

Closing notes from the governor

Governor Northam encouraged Virginians to remember the more than 1,000 people around the commonwealth who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, as well as those who were killed in Virginia Beach a year ago.

He also called for people to "get the politics out of this" and wear masks to protect each other so that Virginia can get the health crisis in the past and move on to getting the economic crisis taken care of too.

Previous updates from Gov. Northam's May 26 briefing

Addressing criticism for his mask-less Virginia Beach visit

Governor Ralph Northam started Tuesday's briefing by directly addressing the criticism he received after photos showed him not wearing a mask during a visit to Virginia Beach over the weekend.

Northam emphasized that Virginia Beach was only allowed to open after the city's reopening plan was approved by the state government to keep visitors as safe as possible amid the pandemic.

He said he was at Virginia Beach to thank the mayor and city leaders for their work on that effort, thank first responders in the city, and thank ambasadors in the area, all while in open air along the beach with social distancing in each meeting.

According to the governor, he was not planning to interact with members of the public while he was there. His account of the situation when pictures were taken is that he was headed down the Virginia Beach boardwalk to talk to members of the press when who he described as "well-wishers" approached him and wanted to take a photo.

Northam claimed he was not prepared for that, and had left his mask in his car, but wanted to accommodate the people's request for a photo because he tries to not turn down to requests for photos.

He thanked the people who he said held him accountable for his action of not wearing a mask and said he takes full full responsibility for not being prepared, and will work to be better prepared whenever he is out in the public again.

Saying that he, like everyone, is forming new habits and routines to adjust to the new normal of COVID-19, he emphasized that it was his responsibility.

Virginia Beach's reopening

Following up his apology and explanation, the governor said Virginia Beach did well with reopening over the weekend, without large gatherings and with people social distancing and following the rules on the beach.

Northam said he hopes Virginia Beach can be a model for other beaches across the country planning to reopen safely.

Plans for other beaches

Specifically, Northam said Virginia Beach's plan will be a benchmark for the state to consider proposed plans from Norfolk, Hampton, and other beaches along Virginia's coast that hope to open up this coming weekend.

The governor said if their plans work like Virginia Beach's, those plans will be approved in the coming days.

The latest data trends

Gov. Northam very briefly recapped the latest case trends in Virginia, pointing to overall declines in percent positivity and hospitalizations across the commonwealth, alongside testing capacity trending upward and steady PPE supply numbers.

He said that data supports assessments made by his state's team and by health district directors across Virginia, including in Northern Virginia.

The future for areas still in Phase 0

Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Accomack County all remain in Phase 0 of Virginia's reopening plan, not yet in Phase 1, which the rest of Virginia entered on May 15.

Local government leaders in Northern Virginia sent a formal letter to state health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver on Sunday, writing that the area has met most of the necessary data metrics to move into Phase 1, including two weeks of downward trends in cases. Accomack County leaders also indicated a readiness to move forward.

In Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney followed a different path, asking for the city to move into a modified Phase 1 that remains more restrictive.

Northam said more information will be released by his office on Wednesday, while they remain in communication with Richmond's mayor, on guidelines for when each area will be able to move forward.

However, he did confirm that the plan is for the areas to move into Phase 1 on Friday.

For Richmond specifically, he said he received Mayor Stoney's letter Tuesday morning and is in discussion with the mayor and Richmond officials to figure out all the moving parts with their specific request.

What about Phase 2 for the rest of Virginia?

Gov. Northam, asked when he'll be able to say when most of Virginia can enter Phase 2, did not provide any specifics.

He said the incubation period COVID-19 is around two weeks, which makes moving forward two weeks after the start of Phase 1 difficult, since the data won't be there yet for many cases contracted since Phase 1 began.

Northam said his team will determine a data for Phase 2 as soon as they can, but Phase 1 will continue through at least this Friday.

Essentially, he said the health department doesn't have the data yet to make a safe decision on Phase 2 timing, although the two-week minimum was a time period he initially announced.

As Phase 1 continues, Northam reminded Virginians that it loosens restrictions but does not require business to reopen. Saying that "just because you can open doesn't mean you have to open," he encouraged business owners to do what they feel is right for their workers and customers and encouraged local governments to communicate with business owners about the guidelines for safe operation.

A mask order

While Virginia remains in Phase 1, Gov. Northam said one major change will come this Friday.

Effective Friday, May 29, Northam announced that people will need to wear face coverings inside public places of businesses.

That order is taking effect through Executive Order 63.

The new mask order applies to everyone 10 and over and requires wearing a face covering while " entering, exiting, traveling through, and spending time in" the following establishments:

• All essential and non-essential brick and mortar retail establishments, including grocery stores and pharmacies

• All personal care and grooming establishments

• Inside food and beverage establishments (The text of the executive order specifies "restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, and farmers markets, when permitted to reopen for indoor dining")

• On public transportation, including train stations, bus stations, and on intrastate public transportation, including in waiting or congregating areas

• Entertainment or public amusement establishments when they're allowed to open in a later phase

• State and local government buildings and areas where the public accesses government services

• Inside any indoor space shared by groups of people who may congregate within six feet of one another or who are in close proximity to each other for more than ten minutes

Exceptions are provided for the following situations:

• Exercising

• While eating or drinking

• If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove a mask without help

• If health conditions prohibit wearing a face covering

• Young children

The governor strongly encouraged any child 3 years old and older wear a face covering if possible, but it's only required for children over the age of 10.

Northam's office also issued a reminder that face coverings do not take the place of public health guidelines to maintain six feet of physical distancing, increase cleaning and sanitation, and wash hands regularly.

Why?

Gov. Northam said the reason for the face covering order is because protecting the people around us means face coverings.

As research has continued into COVID-19, more and more health professionals have agreed that face coverings are critical to continuing daily operations around the country.

"I wear a mask to protect you, you wear a mask to protect me," said Dr. Norm Oliver, encapsulating the basic logic behind wearing face coverings, which help prevent droplets from yourself that could potentially infect others if you don't know you're symptomatic.

What constitutes a face covering?

Under Executive Order 63, a face covering includes anything that covers your nose and mouth, such as a mask, scarf, or bandana. Medical-grade masks and personal protective equipment should be reserved for health care professionals, Northam said.

Getting a mask

The governor said face coverings do not need to be medical grade and highly recommended many websites that have instructions on how to create your own face masks with materials at home, as well options like bandannas.

He also encouraged any groups that can help provide face coverings to people who don't have them to please do that.

How will the order be enforced?

Governor Northam said the mask order is a "matter of public health" and not a criminal matter, so any enforcement of the new mask order will be done by health officials rather than law enforcement officials.

The governor said his goal is to protect people's health and not to get people in trouble for not wearing masks, saying he's simply asking people to respect one another.

However, pressed by reporters about how the order can be enforced, he said his office looked into the possibility of criminal enforcement and determined that violations could only be charged as a class 1 misdemeanor, which can come with large fines or even jail time, and he said that's not what he wanted.

The governor's office is expecting the General Assembly to discuss the possibility of a civil fine for violations when they re-convene for a special session at some point in the next two months, but nothing is happening on that front at this point.

So what does enforcement through the health department actually look like? The governor was very light on details when asked about that. Essentially, he said people would need to contact the Virginia Department of Health about any businesses that are not complying with the order.

He said the legality of enforcement "can get complicated in a hurry" but simply said it will be enforced by the Virginia Department of Health.

Clark Mercer, Northam's chief of staff, went into a little more detail, though. He said health officials would simply issue warnings to individuals not wearing masks, but their focus will be on businesses that are "grossly negligent" in enforcing the mask order.

In the case of a business not following the mask order, the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Labor and Industry can be contacted and can each take action against businesses, pulling the operating license of businesses that repeatedly refuse to comply with mask order.

On Wednesday, WHSV reached out to the Virginia Department of Health, who issued this statement about how they can enforce the order:

VDH has the power to enforce egregious patron/customer violations through a court order, which is punishable by a Class One misdemeanor. Many businesses also have face covering requirements for their employees as outlined in Phase One restrictions (restaurants, salons, etc.), which are enforced by the health department and the relevant regulatory agency.

We are not looking to put anyone in jail—we are focused on education, and we hope and expect that Virginians will do the right thing.

When can the mask order be lifted?

Asked when the mask order will be able to be lifted, Northam said the problem with any timelines looking into the future is that COVID-19 is a novel virus, with more constantly being learned and the situation constantly developing.

He said the order will be lifted as soon as it's safe to do so, but the focus is largely on protecting workers, and there is no exact timeline.

Will face coverings be required in schools?

Governor Northam has said repeatedly in briefings that he hopes to have schools reopen in the fall. Asked if the state may require face coverings for students when schools do reopen, the governor said his team is considering the possibility, but will have to see what the virus does in the coming months before fall comes.

A decision will be made on potential face covering requirements by fall.

Protecting workers

Gov. Northam said the face covering order is especially designed to protect workers who are put in vulnerable populations by interacting with customers who come into businesses not wearing masks as more businesses reopen and more people venture out.

Republican response

House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, House Republican Caucus Chair Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and House Republican Whip Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake issued the following statement in response to the governor's order:

“We are deeply concerned about Governor Northam’s actions today. It is unconscionable to require businesses to enforce a government mandate under threat of sanction from government agencies. This puts yet another burden on businesses already reeling from months of being shut down or severely limited."

“Throughout this episode, the Governor has acted inconsistently. Through his own actions the Governor has squandered his capital as a physician whose advice people would be willing to follow. Virginians would be much more likely to follow the suggestions of a leader who instills confidence and leads with consistency.”

New workplace regulations

With worker safety in mind, Gov. Northam said Virginia's Department of Labor and Industry is working to draft new regulations on workplace safety standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring employers to have set guidelines for controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19 through specific measures for their workplace, including how to enforce social distancing and providing PPE for workers.

These occupational safety standards will require the approval by vote of the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board and must address personal protective equipment, sanitation, record-keeping of incidents, and hazard communication.

Upon approval, the Department of Labor and Industry will be able to enforce the standards through civil penalties and business closures.

Northam's optimism

Governor Northam said he's optimistic for the future with the mask order in place, because he said he's seen Virginians doing the right things to control the virus' spread. But he asked Virginians to all remember the golden rule and keep looking out for each other.

"The future will not look like the past," he said, at least for a while, but he said Virginians have stepped up in the best ways.

PPE and contact tracing

Governor Northam said it's essential that all of Virginia has access to the necessary personal protective equipment and that the Virginia Department of Emergency Management has been working with agencies to provide all materials necessary to health care workers and first responders.

He acknowledged that there's always more work to done, and also highlighted the continuing work of the Virginia Department of Health to hire 1,200 contact tracers, saying they may starting more if needed, but the process is moving forward.

Monday's data surge

Health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver was asked about the large number of cases and tests reported on Monday, which the health department announced later in the day was due to maintenance on their technical system that had prevented the release of most numbers on Sunday.

Dr. Oliver told a reporter that he didn't see it as a discrepancy in the data, but just an update with two days worth of data.

He said their servers were improved with new memory and storage, but while the servers were down for that upgrade, no new reports from local health districts could be processed into the dashboard.

Is the governor getting tested?

Gov. Northam said he has not been tested for COVID-19 yet in the pandemic, but that he looks forward to going to a community testing site in the near future to demonstrate how easy the test is and encourage more Virginians to get tested.

Reporting recovery data?

Asked once again about the possibility of reporting recovery information about Virginia's COVID-19 cases, health officials pointed Virginians to the VHHA website, which tracks the latest number of hospitalized patients who have since been discharged.

A lack of demographic data

A number of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia still do not have demographic data available to the public.

Health commissioner Dr. Oliver said that is tied to the clinician who places any particular COVID-19 test, because the health department gets their data from the labs.

Dr. Oliver said they've worked to educate clinicians around Virginia on encouraging including race and ethnicity data when making lab orders for tests, and said they've seen great improvement, especially after the state was initially missing the data on more than half of cases early in Virginia's response.

He also pointed to the Health Equity Work Group, which is looking at ways to look at the data and understand exactly how communities of color have been impacted.

Protections for workers

For employees who have returned to work or who are returning to work but don't feel comfortable in their workplace, Megan Healy, Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief workforce development adviser, said the current practice for Virginia is for the employee to try working directly with their employer to improve conditions.

If that does not work, employees are encouraged to file a complaint with OSHA, which then passes the complaint on to Virginia DOLI.

DOLI is also the department that Northam announced on Tuesday is implementing emergency temporary standards for all Virginia workplaces.

However, Healy said those standards will have to be approved by health code boards, which she said should meet "soon" to consider codifying the new standards.

Help for areas with higher death rates

Dr. Laurie Forlano said Virginia's Health Equity Work Group is using software to track the communities at highest risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths based on the prevalence of chronic conditions, employment rates, poverty, and other factors, using that information to target prevention efforts at the communities in most need.

She also said the data surveillance team for the state will look into the possibility of expanding data on deaths to indicate how many head underlying conditions.

Moving forward

Governor Northam said his focus is on the health and well-being of Virginians, especially the health and well-being of workers.

With the mask order going into effect Friday, he encouraged Virginians to use the next few days to get ready.

He also emphasized in his closing remarks that the move is not to punish people but to promote safety because "we're all in this together."

The governor encouraged everyone to cooperate and "be a part of the solution" so that Virginia can get the health crisis in the rearview mirror and begin returning to normal.

