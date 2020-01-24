Northam to be subpoenaed to testify at murder trial

Governor Ralph Northam will be subpoenaed to testify at a murder trial in Southampton County.

According to TV station WAVY, defense attorneys for Wesley Hadsell filed a motion - which a judge granted - to subpoena Northam. Hadsell is accused of killing his stepdaughter Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell.

Northam, who is also a pediatrician, was Anjelica Hadsell’s doctor. According to WAVY, documents show he prescribed her anti-depressants a few months before she disappeared in 2015 while on spring break.

Defense attorneys say Northam’s testimony about her mental health leading up to her disappearance and death is important, WAVY reports. Wesley Hadsell’s attorneys say she may have been suicidal, while prosecutors say the medicine prescribed was for headaches and not depression.

The trial is scheduled to take place in February.

