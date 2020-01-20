Northam’s $95 million preschool funding proposal could have multiple effects on Virginians

Governor Ralph Northam has proposed spending $95 million on preschool education in his new budget. If passed, it will have big implications on schools across the commonwealth.

Governor Ralph Northam proposed nearly 100 million dollars in new funding for at-risk preschoolers | Photo: WHSV

The governor’s proposal could affect student’s lives and the Virginia economy for generations.

Northam’s proposal would help at-risk children across the state.

“Children who, they and their families might have risk factors such as a low income home, experiencing homelessness, parents did not graduate from high school or GED, or if a child is receiving individualized instruction through special education,” Bright Stars Program Coordinator Carol Fox said.

If passed, the additional funding could make room for more three and four year-olds to access a quality preschool education.

“When we provide high quality experiences for our youngest children, it not only benefits those children, it benefits their families, but it benefits our larger community because children who are successful in school and who have a successful school experience, they are gaining skills that make them more employable,” Fox said.

Preschool is a time where children are learning critical, life-long skills.

“A lot of people do think preschool today is a babysitter, but I am very intentional about making sure that every moment of our day is a learning minute,” Albemarle County teacher Shay Carter-Shifftlet said.

Dr. Teresa Harris, the academic unit head for early elementary education and reading education at James Madison University, said the money could have a big impact on little ones.

"This funding that's available is actually starting small. It's starting with children who are four-years-old and three-years-old as those who will be entering kindergarten," said Harris.

She said the proposed funding is based off of a Preschool Development Grant, Birth through Five Needs Assessment.

The study showed certain places in the Shenandoah Valley are "childcare deserts." The extra funding could help combat that issue.

"It's not going to answer everything, but as we all work together to make sure children are well educated as they move into school, I think this is a really big win," said Harris.

The study shows, altogether, 40% of Virginia's kindergarten students enter school unprepared on at least one dimension of school readiness.

The proposed funds also target professional development for teachers to hone in on their skills.