Northbound lanes of Interstate-81 are re-opened at mile marker 315 near Winchester

UPDATE (7:52 a.m.):

Northbound lanes of Interstate-81 are blocked at mile marker 315 near Winchester due to a tractor trailer fire.

According to VDOT, the fire involves a truck hauling hay. Clean up efforts are currently underway.

VDOT advises, northbound I-81 traffic is using the Route 37 bypass as a detour. Drivers will need to use exit 310 (Kernstown) to Route 37 north and then Route 11 north, rejoining the interstate at exit 317 just north of Winchester.

Clean up could take several hours. Northbound traffic should expect significant delays during the Monday morning commute.