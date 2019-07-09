Northeast Neighborhood Association continues plan for community center

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission in Harrisonburg will consider a special use permit by the Northeast Neighborhood Association for the community center the organization plan to create.

Back in 2018 the organization received the Broad Street Mennonite Church, as a gift from the trustees of the church, to use for the center.

Meldorise Jordan, with the Northeast Neighborhood Association, said the organization wanted to use part of the building as a community center for anyone to enjoy.

"The main course of the building is to also have a community center for the neighborhood," Jordan said. "Like we want to bring in different activities into the community so that the community will always have a place to go."

Jordan also said they will have church services, music and art classes, and technology sessions as just some of the activities for the community center.

If you have any ideas for the community center, you are asked to email hburgNENA@gmail.com or call (540) 421-5135.

The Harrisonburg Planning Commission meeting started at 6 p.m. in City Hall.