Northern Virginia county says it's not ready to reopen yet

At least one northern Virginia county says it is not yet ready to move ahead with plans to re-open the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arlington County Board issued a statement Friday night saying it is working with the governor’s office and other northern Virginia jurisdictions to develop a separate, extended time frame for re-opening from the rest of the state.

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans for an extremely limited first phase of reopening businesses with a tentative start date of May 15. But he said northern Virginia may be able to opt out if it doesn’t feel ready.