Pending board in Staunton pays off for those in need

Nu-Beginning Farm: The Store in Staunton has a mission of doing exactly what their name says, to help people reach a new beginning, and with the help of their pending board, they have done just that.

Pending board at Nu-Beginning The Store. | Credit: WHSV

The "pending board" has been a way for people to pay a little extra, so someone else in need could have a warm meal or drink.

They have been able to supply 28 meals a week thanks to the community's generosity.

Nu Beginning farm: The Store is a true example of how paying it forward can pay off. One act of kindness has gone a long way for one customer.

The welcoming atmosphere, and the employees who grew to feel like family are what kept one pending board customer coming back.

"He said you don't treat me any different than the paying customers in here," John Matheny, store owner, said. "He said that means a lot to me."

This man wished to not be named at this time, but the crew at the store was happy to share his story.

Because this one customer was able to save the money he would have been spending on food, he was able to move out of the Valley Mission and start a new beginning in his own apartment.

"It's like the whole team was right there with him. We all like him anyway. It's like the whole team was right there rooting him on," Matheny said. "Have you talked to him? Did he get his apartment? And when we got word that he had, word spread through the crew like wildfire."

The customer said he could not have done it without their help.

"He said I'm not where I want to be yet, but I'm a lot closer than what I was, and he's got a heart of gold," Matheny said.

Matheny said people like this man do not need a hand out, they need a hand up. Seeing the community support one another by just giving a little bit, shows how far the pending board can go.

"Because I was able to save my money. He said, this is how this happened," Matheny said. "He said I want you all to know how much I appreciate it, how thankful I am that you all were here and that your customers are here and giving to this program."

The board has helped others so much that Matheny said they come back and pay what they can in hopes to help someone else.