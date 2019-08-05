The "Nu-Beginning Farm: The Store" gives customers a way to pay it forward with a pending board. Those who are able can give a little extra, so people in need have the opportunity to get a free meal or drinks.

Pending board at Nu-Beginning The Store. | Credit: WHSV

The owner, John Matheny, says he has seen people who used the board come back to help others in need.

"You're not asking, we're giving, and there's a difference between that. This is not a charity. This is helping your neighbor, and that same gentleman, when he got his check the first of the month, came in and put $10 on the pending board," Matheny said.

Matheny said the board has been a special way for the community to come together and a way for people to just receive kindness and no judgement.