Number of Virginians wearing seat belts increased 83 percent from 2000-2017

According to a recent analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, the number of Virginians wearing their seat belts increased by 83 percent from 2000 to 2017.

Quote Wizard by Lending Tree conducted the analysis, which looked at seat belt usage among drivers in fatal crashes. They found Virginia had the second highest increase in use over that period.

Data from the NHTSA and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles show that in 2018, 84.1 percent of Virginians buckled up. That number surprised some drivers.

"I just know people are sort of careless about things," Mary Catherine Flythe said. "I try to, I won't drive off if the passenger doesn't put their seat belt on."

Virginia State Police Sgt. Sean Simmons said they want the number of people buckling up to be at 100 percent.

"That's a primary concern of mine, being buckled up," Sgt Simmons said. "Because I've worked so many crashes where if someone was wearing a seatbelt, then they'd still be alive."

Simmons said that people should always wear their seatbelts, since it's the number one way to survive a crash. He said in his time as a trooper, fatalities often could have been prevented if people wore their seat belts.

"In sixteen years experience, I've had maybe one crash where a fence post would have gone through a driver's seat," Simmons said. "I've had hundreds of crashes to where if the person had been wearing a seat belt, they would still be alive."

Last year, 308 unbelted motorists died in crashes on Virginia roadways.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belt users are 45 percent less likely to be fatally injured in a crash. In addition, statistics show that 79 percent of people ejected in a crash die; 30 percent of unbelted motorists are ejected during a crash.

In recent years, more than half of the people who died in Virginia crashes in vehicles equipped with safety restraints were not using them.

In 2017, the national seat belt usage rate was 89.7 percent, so Virginia was a bit below the national average, according to NHTSA data.

“As long as Virginians continue to lose their lives on our roadways because they are not wearing their seat belts, we still have work to do,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Look at the statistics – wearing a seat belt is simple, effective, and can save your life.”