Number of crashes in area down compared to last year

In Augusta County, Virginia State Police said they're still responding to crashes, but there seems to be fewer crashes in the area. | Credit: WHSV

Sgt. C.J. Aikens said, in general, he has seen a lot less traffic on the roads during his patrol as people are staying home and obeying Governor Northam's executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even in the morning during commuting times, those essential employees are going to their place of work, there's still a huge reduction in the amount of vehicles, the volume that's on 81," Sgt. Aikens said.

However, even with lower traffic volumes, Sgt. Aikens said people should still be following the rules of the road, like wearing your seat belt, following the speed limit, and driving sober.

"Just because there's less people out there doesn't mean you can turn it into the Daytona 500," Sgt. Aikens said.

He added following the speed limit is especially important for safety reasons. In his experience, speed is often a factor in crashes.

"Your reaction time is reduced down, your ability to steer from a deer or another vehicle, or whatever obstruction is in the roadway,' Sgt. Aikens said. "You're severely limited in that ability to really maneuver around that."

According to Virginia DMV crash data, between March 1 and April 7 of this year, there have been 183 traffic crashes in the Central Shenandoah Planning District. That area includes Augusta and Rockingham Counties, along with all the cities within those counties.

That number is significantly down from last year, when there were 470 crashes within the same period. However, the data shows there have been four fatalities each year. In 2018, there were 465 crashes for the same time, with two fatalities, and in 2017 there were 491 crashes with six fatalities.

Several of the recent fatal crashes in the Shenandoah Valley involved people not wearing their seat belts and being ejected from the vehicle during a crash. Wear your seat belts.