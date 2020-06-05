Nursing facilities must create phased reopening plans

Most of Virginia continues to progress with reopening plans, but nursing facilities will take longer to get back to normal as those residents are most at risk.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Central Shenandoah Health District Director, said reopening guidelines for nursing facilities were recently released by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"Part of that reopening involves testing of residents and staff at a baseline for COVID-19," Dr. Kornegay said.

In the recommended reopening phases by CMS, Phase 1 and Phase 2 will still prohibit visitors, except in compassionate care situations.

Phase 3 would allow visitors, but only with face masks and continued precautions, like using hand sanitizer and social distancing.

To advance to the next phases, Dr. Kornegay said nursing facilities must perform a point-prevalence survey, have a COVID-19 testing plan for residents and staff, and have the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"Any facility that hasn't recently done a point-prevalence survey is going to need to have that done before they can advance to the next phase," Dr. Kornegay said.

She said local health departments will assist in the reopening decision.

"Part of that metric is going to be presenting a plan to the local health department and having us agree that they've met these metrics so they can go onto the next phase," Dr. Kornegay said.

Dr. Kornegay said some facilities have already begun creating their phased reopening plans, and reopening will be different for all nursing facilities.