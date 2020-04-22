Nursing home resident in Page County tests positive for COVID-19

Health department officials have confirmed that a resident of a nursing home in Page County has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers much of the northern Shenandoah Valley, a resident of Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Page County received positive test results for the novel coronavirus this week.

The health district says they've been working with Skyview Springs and other long-term care facilities since the start of the pandemic to make sure that all the facilities have the resources to respond effectively.

“Residents of long term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to serious COVID-19 infection due their age, underlying medical conditions, and congregate living settings,” said LFHD Director Dr. Colin Greene. “For this reason, we are working closely with our local facilities to rapidly investigate confirmed and probable outbreaks.”

With collaboration from Skyview Springs staff and administrators, the Valley Health medical system, and the health district, they say efforts are being coordinated to test everyone at the facility for the virus.

The health district says these steps are being taken:

• Residents with symptoms have been separated from non-symptomatic residents and hospitalized if appropriate.

• The residents and staff of the facility will be tested for COVID-19.

• LFHD is collaborating with the facility on optimal infection control measures to inhibit spread in the facility and the community.

• The facility staff continue to provide compassionate care to all the residents, and are coordinating closely with the hospital when additional care is needed.

There have been nine total COVID-19 outbreaks reported in the Lord Fairfax Health District, including four in congregate settings, three in healthcare settings, and two in long-term care facilities. Exactly which facilities are included amid those reported outbreaks is unclear, and the Virginia Department of Health cannot legally report facility information without the facility's approval.

Page County has reported 14 total COVID-19 cases, with 0 hospitalizations and 0 deaths.

The commonwealth of Virginia, under Gov. Ralph Northam, established a task force on responding to outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities earlier this month.

The task force, headed by Dr. Laurie Forlano, responds to any outbreaks reported at long-term care centers across Virginia to coordinate response and and make sure they all have access to testing, PPE, and the cleaning supplies they need to respond to the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there had been 80 outbreaks identified at Virginia long-term care centers, with 939 cases and 77 deaths.

The Lord Fairfax Health District says preventing COVID-19 starts with personal actions to stop the spread in the community. They advise staying home whenever possible, maintaining six feet of social distancing when outside your home, and wearing a cloth face mask when in public.

Frequent hand washing and cleaning of surfaces is also an effective way to prevent spreading disease.