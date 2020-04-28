ON THIS DATE: F1 tornado impacts Shenandoah County in 2002

(Video shows the Shenandoah County tornado and what became the La Plata, Maryland tornado. This was from the same storm cell.)

April 28th seems to be the magical day for tornadoes in Shenandoah County. Not only did an EF-2 tornado impact the county in 2011, an F1 did as well in 2002.

On April 28, 2002, an F1 tornado touched down near the Quicksburg area just west of Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, with maximum winds of 95 mph.

Why the difference with the EF versus the F in tornado ratings? Well, the tornado scale was changed and adjusted. The F scale became the EF scale in 2007, so if you see the discrepancy, that is why.

The Shenandoah County tornado in 2002 then moved to the east and stayed on the ground for 15 miles, finally lifting in a remote area of western Page County.

No fatalities or injures were reported with the tornado, but damages amounted to $2.5 million.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office reported "massive destruction" to two homes in the county. Emergency management reported four or five homes, six poultry houses, and a tractor trailer on I-81 were damaged.

Many roofs of farm buildings were damaged, along with many trees that were damaged or uprooted.

The supercell then marched across much of northern Virginia and then dropped an F4 tornado that touched down in Maryland just across the Potomac River.

The tornado had maximum winds of 260 mph and one of the hardest hit communities was La Plata, Maryland.

This tornado is the worst tornado to ever hit the greater D.C. area. Five lives were lost and 120 people were injured as the tornado was on the ground for 70 miles!

The La Plata tornado is something you see more in Kansas – not near our area.