Obama to address George Floyd protests in online town hall Wednesday

Former President Barack Obama will address the recent protests against police violence on Wednesday.

This Dec. 13, 2019 file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

The former president will participate in the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance town hall series. He’ll be joined by police reform activists and public figures including former Attorney General Eric Holder.

This will mark the 44th president’s first on-camera comments since the killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests.

The town hall will be livestreamed on Obama.org beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

