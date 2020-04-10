Local Republican lawmakers respond to Virginia governor's proposal to postpone elections

Republican politicians in the Shenandoah Valley are opposing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's decision to try and postpone municipal elections scheduled for May to November.

in an official statement by Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham), Obenshain, along with fellow Shenandoah Valley delegates John Avoli (R-Staunton), Ronnie Campbell (R-Fairfield), Chris Runion (R-Bridgewater) and Tony Wilt (R-Harrisonburg), responded to Northam.

Obenshain told WHSV on Friday that he does not think the election needs to be moved to November, but supports postponing it a few months and taking social distancing precautions that are needed.

"We shouldn't move it to November. There's absolutely no reason we can't move it back to late June, July, August, September and achieve those ends," Obenshain said. "Protect the integrity of the ballots that have already been cast and protect that right of self determination that we've given to local governments across the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Obenshain also that absentee ballots that are already cast should be counted.