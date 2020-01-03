Obesity on the rise in the United States

With the New Year, staying healthy is on many people's minds. Jordan White, a Family Nurse Practitioner with LewisGale Medical Center, said current statistics show 40% of U.S. adults are obese, leading to a rise in healthcare conditions.

He added children are affected too, and this pattern is likely to continue if people are not more health-aware.

"It's concerning because it sets them up for a very significant disadvantage later in life; they're going to be combating a host of problems if we're not training them and teaching them better eating habits," White explained.

A major new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine estimates nearly half the U.S. population will be obese within 10 years if current trends don’t change. By 2030, one in four Americans will be “severely obese,” according to the study.

White suggests seeing a primary care provider and coming up with a sustainable plan for the New Year.

"Take a week of your life and just don't change a thing. Find out how many calories you're consuming every single day and figure out what your average is," White said. "The following week, just subtract 200 calories from it. It's the equivalent of a Snickers bar, you don't notice it, but multiply that by 7 and that's 1400 calories a week. Plus a little bit of exercise you can double that easily."