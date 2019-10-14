Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Virginia for 2019 elections

Election Day is less than a month away and if you haven not registered to vote, Tuesday is your last chance.

Unregistered voters have until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, to register in person. If you prefer to register online, you have until 11:59 p.m. However, if you're registering to vote online, you need to have a form of identification through the Virginia DMV.

If you're not sure if you're registered to vote, there are a few ways to check.

"You can go to the Department of Elections website and put in your information and look yourself up there, or you can call the office," Molly Goldsmith, director of elections and general registrar for the city of Staunton, said.

Absentee voting deadlines are also coming up in the next few weeks.

The last day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 29.

The last day to vote absentee in person is Nov. 2.