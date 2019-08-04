Officer scolds pursuit suspect for putting civilians in danger

An Oklahoma police officer gave a chase suspect an earful after catching him.

Bodycam catches Norman officer scold pursuit suspect for putting innocent lives at risk.

The whole thing was caught on video.

For the most part, the traffic stop was going smoothly, even as the driver, Skylar Karnes, admitted he shouldn't be on the road.

"The driver's license is through Texas and it's an occupational drivers license,” Karnes explained. “I am not supposed to be driving right now."

But when the officer ran his name through the system, he learned Karnes had more than just a limited license.

He was wanted out of Colorado and Texas. At least one of Karnes’ warrants was for a felony assault.

When the officer went to arrest him, Karnes makes a last-minute decision.

He cranked his engine and took off, speeding through Norman stoplights, reaching speeds of 70 mph, even allegedly trying to run the officer off the road.

Karnes finally crashed out in a field.

"I'm not ever going to get to see my kid again, man," Karnes told the officer.

"Well, that's not, that's the dumbest reason to run, seriously? Putting all those people's lives in danger just for not to be able to see your kid again?" the officer scolded.

Full of remorse, Karnes told the officer he’d ruined his life.

The officer wasn’t in the mood for excuses.

"That's the stupidest reason I have ever hear of," he told Karnes.

“Thank you for not beating on me,” Karnes responded.

