Officers help lost mountain bikers in Grant County

Officers with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police helped four dehydrated mountain bikers safely get off the mountain on Sunday.

According to the agency, the four bikers from Buckhannon, West Virginia called 911 and dispatchers in Pendleton County answered.

While on the phone, West Virginia State Police Sgt. Teter was able to obtain grid coordinates of their location in Grant County.

Grant County 911 dispatched Sgt. Kuykendall and Officer Stover to the area and as they were starting up the North Mountain Trail, the officers established contact with two of the bikers.

The officers went on to find the remaining bikers near the top of the mountain and provided water, lights and walked off the mountain with them.