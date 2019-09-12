Official: Replenishment project withstands Hurricane Dorian

A replenishment project which put millions of dollars' worth of sand on a portion of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront appears to have withstood Hurricane Dorian.

The Virginian-Pilot reports city coastal programs manager Dan Adams says visual inspections of area beaches have been under way since the weekend. He says erosion from wind and wave action is "minor." Surveys will be conducted over the next few weeks to determine how much sand was lost.

Great Lakes Dredging and Dock Co. completed 75% of a $22.6 million sand replenishment project before it had to stop at the end of August. Dredging restrictions are in place through mid-November as sea turtles migrate.

The company is scheduled to return to Virginia Beach on Nov. 15 to complete the project.