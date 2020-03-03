Officials confirm first case of coronavirus in North Carolina

The first case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper says a Wake County resident traveled to Washington state and was exposed at a long-term care facility where there is an ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The positive test was carried out by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, and will be confirmed by the CDC lab, Cooper said.

The person is doing well and is in isolation at home.

“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” said Cooper.

State health officials say the victim returned to North Carolina on an airline flight and they are now making others on that flight aware of the situation.

Cooper said while this one case is isolated, the state is preparing for more cases of the virus.

Last month, the state, like many others, established a Novel Coronavirus Task Force to support the state's effort to prepare and monitor the virus.