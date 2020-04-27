Officials decry ‘reckless’ Chicago house parties broken up by police amid coronavirus pandemic

Despite a statewide stay-at-home order, Chicago police had to break up several rowdy house parties over the weekend. Video of one particular party, with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder, caught officials’ attention.

Tink Purcell shared video on Facebook Live that showed a packed house party, apparently in Chicago, with people crammed in a room shoulder-to-shoulder and only some wearing face masks. (Source: Tink Purcell/WBBM/CNN)

Tink Purcell shared video around midnight Saturday on Facebook Live that showed a packed house party, apparently in Chicago. It was so jammed the young lady shooting the video chose not to even wade into the crowd on the first floor.

Police tweeted Sunday that they were aware of the video but could not confirm where the party was.

On Friday night, officers broke up a similarly packed party in the South Loop after a resident said a fight left a hallway wall in the building stained with blood.

With those incidents in mind, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reminded the public about the importance of the statewide stay-at-home order and social distancing at a news conference Sunday. He said all it takes is one possibly asymptomatic spreader of COVID-19 to sicken many others, who could then spread it to their loved ones.

Pritzker also said the state has the power to enforce his stay-at-home order. Punishments could include arrests and disorderly conduct charges.

“I would suggest that all of those people have violated not only the intention of the order that we’ve put out but also the trust of their friends and family,” Pritzker said. “I want to remind everyone that standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks, you’re literally putting everyone around you in danger.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in turn, decried on Twitter the conduct seen in Purcell’s video, calling it “reckless and utterly unacceptable.”

“While most Chicagoans are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reckless actions like these threaten our public health and risk erasing the progress we have made. We will hold those responsible accountable,” she wrote.

Lightfoot advised anyone who knows about a house party that is breaking social distancing and the stay-at-home order to submit a tip to police.

The stay-at-home order will remain in place through May 30 with modified restrictions. As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois was 43,903 with 1,933 deaths.

