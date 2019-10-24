Officials, family members provide update on missing teen believed to be with 34-year-old man

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and state police continue to search a for a missing endangered teenage girl believed to be with a 34-year-old man.

A joint press conference about Isabel Hicks was held on Thursday at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Isabelle, I love you...I just want you to come home, and just let me know if you’re OK,” Hicks’ mother said.

Hicks, 14, was last seen in her home around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

“We miss you very much and we want you to come home ...you are my best friend. Please contact me whenever you can,” Hicks’ brother said during a press conference on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office believes she is with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071.

Investigators believe the two may be in wooded areas camping.

“Friends of mine know her. They have all been posting stuff about her,” resident Kyle Britner said.

The news rocked this small close-knit community.

“I just hope they find her,” Keisha Roberts said.

Roberts knows the family of the missing girl and lives just minutes from them.

“It’s scary. It’s very scary. My daughter is friends with her and she came home from class very upset,” Roberts said.

The sheriff’s office, Virginia State Police and FBI are searching for the teen around the clock and will continue to do so until she is found.

Lynch is considered to be armed and potentially dangerous. Authorities say not to approach if Lynch or Hicks if they are spotted - just call police.

The Sheriff’s Office says his office is not giving up, they are asking the entire community to go on social media and share this story to get her face out there and help bring her home.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. You can also call the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information.

