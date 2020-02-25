Officials release home videos of toddler at center of Amber Alert in Tenn.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released home videos Monday of a Tennessee toddler at the center of an Amber Alert.

Evelyn Boswell of Tennessee, 15 months old, was reportedly last seen Dec. 26 but not reported missing until Feb. 18. (Source: TBI)

Evelyn Boswell, 15 months old, was reportedly last seen Dec. 26 but not reported missing until Feb. 18. TBI says Boswell’s mother and others connected to the case have given conflicting information on when the toddler was last seen.

A TBI spokesperson also says they aren’t sure why it took so long before Boswell was reported missing.

On Saturday, Boswell’s grandmother was one of two people arrested in North Carolina in connection with the Amber Alert. Authorities say Angela Boswell and William McCloud were found driving a BMW previously reported stolen in Wilkes County, North Carolina.

On Feb. 21, TBI said they were searching for individuals in possession of the BMW because they were believed to have information about Boswell’s disappearance.

The couple appeared in a North Carolina courtroom Monday morning on theft charges, and Angela Boswell said she wanted to return home to help find her granddaughter. McCloud referred to Angela Boswell as his girlfriend and said he did not know about the Amber Alert investigation.

Authorities are expected to extradite the couple to Sullivan County.

TBI says agents and detectives are following up on leads, but there are no active searches for Evelyn Boswell because they don’t have any definite information on where she may be.

Boswell is described as 2 feet tall and 28 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The FBI and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are also involved in the investigation. Anyone with information on Boswell’s disappearance is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.