Officials say several challenges affected response time to house fire near Elkton

Rockingham Fire Rescue said several factors in Thursday's fire added to the response time crews needed to put out the flames when a home near Elkton caught fire Thursday evening.

Chief Jeremy Holloway, with Rockingham Fire Rescue, said one challenge came when crews arrived at the scene on Collie Crest Drive.

He said the bridge at the front of the driveway and the road itself was too narrow for tankers to get through, causing crews to find another way around to the home, adding extra time to an already length travel to the rural area.

"That does present some challenge to us, we either have to lay long hose lines to get to where we need to be," Chief Holloway said. "Or unfortunately as yesterday, you know with the circumstances we ran into, he had some issues with water and trying to get enough water to the fire."

He said crews were called in from across the Shenandoah Valley, including tankers from Page County and Stanley.

Chief Holloway said another factor that made fighting the fire more difficult happened when they were making progress on it. He said a man was on the scene armed with an ax and knife, making the scene unsafe for crews.

"So yes, that is a challenge, you know that we don't encounter a lot, but when we do, our job is to make sure our personnel is safe," Chief Holloway said. "Then, once the Sheriff's Office was able to secure the scene and make it safe for personnel to operate, we went back into operations."

Crews had to back off from fighting the fire due to the armed man, but once deputies detained him for a mental evaluation, firefighters were right back on scene.

Chief Holloway said a tanker was left on the scene after the flames were extinguished to make sure the fire did not rekindle or spread to other property.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

