2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

Police say two Ohio State University football players have been charged with rape and kidnapping.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 21-year-old defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint were booked into jail early Wednesday.

There was no word on whether the men had attorneys.

The woman says she was hanging out with Riep on Feb. 4 when they began to engage in consensual sex.

The woman says she told Riep she didn't want to continue. She says Wint entered the room and asked if he could join.

Police say Wint told the woman she needed to say what happened was "consensual on a video."

An Ohio State representative said the players have been suspended from team activities.

