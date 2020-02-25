Ohio deputy accused of making TikTok videos while on the job

A video has sparked an internal investigation within the the sheriff's department in Gallia County, Ohio.

Sheriff Matt Champlin confirms the video shows one of his deputies allegedly pulling someone over while recording the video on the popular TikTok app.

It's just one of several 15-second videos the sheriff says were posted by the same deputy — videos the sheriff only learned about when WSAZ reporters called him Monday morning.

WSAZ, a sister station of WHSV, is not identifying the deputy.

The sheriff said he can't comment, but residents are having mixed opinions.

"The biggest question what are you doing, and why are you doing it?" said Terri Kern.

Another video talks about a recent arrest with a suspect in the back of a squad car participating. But resident Roger Francis says he would have helped the deputy record the video too.

"If the officer had asked me to do it for social media, I would have, because I'm a firm believer that police officers do a good job," Francis said. "I want to thank all the deputies for their service but [recording videos without their consent] on social media is not OK."

Ohio's distracted driving law states that all motorists are prohibited from using a handheld wireless communication device to write, send, or read a text-based communication while driving. It does not address recording video.

It's unclear if the Gallia County Sheriff's Department has a policy regarding the use of cellphones and social media while on the job.

The videos were deleted, along with the deputy's TikTok page, just hours after WSAZ called the sheriff's office.