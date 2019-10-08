Ohio high school ditches gender-specific homecoming ‘king’ and ‘queen’ titles

Typically, a male and a female student are voted upon to be crowned as homecoming king and queen. This year was different at an Ohio high school.

Instead of naming a king and queen, the senior class at Milford High School elected two female students.

One of the female students received the most votes for “king” from her peers, making her eligible to be voted into homecoming’s top spot.

School officials decided against the gender-exclusive titles of “king and queen” and refer to the two female students as “Homecoming Royalty.”

This year’s selections prompted high school officials to change how students are crowned at future homecomings. Moving forward, the school said they will refer to the leading vote-getters as “Homecoming Royalty,” no matter the students’ gender.

“The selection of our Homecoming Royalty is an opportunity for our students to have their voice heard," said Milford High School Principal Josh Kauffman. "I fully support the voice and choice demonstrated by our students in selecting this year’s Homecoming Royalty.”

Milford is approximately 15 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

