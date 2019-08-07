Ohio home explodes; homeowner says racial slurs found on neighbor’s garage

An early morning house explosion is being investigated as a possible hate crime, officials said.

The explosion happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of Spruce Street in Sterling.

The homeowner, Angela Frase, said a swastika and the "n" word was spray-painted on the neighbor’s garage.

Frase said her and her husband Brad were not home at the time of the explosion.

“They will figure it out. You will pay for it. It is sickening to do this to someone’s home and not even know if they are in there," Frase said.

The home was under renovations, due to a fire in early July, so the natural gas and electricity had been turned off.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson said they “are not going to tolerate that behavior here”.

FBI agents said they are aware of the investigation, but an official statement will come from local authorities.

Copyright 2019 WOIO via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.