Old Hill Cider opens orchard to families for scavenger hunt

Businesses across the valley are adapting to coronavirus guidelines and doing what they can to keep serving their customers. Old Hill Cider in Timberville has switched to selling their products online and are also offering a family-friendly activity.

After placing an order for pick-up from Old Hill Cider, they'll send you a scavenger hunt list with your emailed receipt and are letting customers drive through the orchard.

"We wanted to be able to safely invite other people to enjoy that view," Sarah Showalter, co-owner of Showalter Orchard & Greenhouse, said.

She said a few weeks ago, the orchard was blooming and they wanted to give families something fun to do and from the safety of their car.

She said the scavenger hunt list has items like a tractor, picking bucket, wildflowers, etc.

"We noticed families making several loops through the orchard in their cars, so it was a good, safe way to get entire families out of the house and have something to do," Showalter said.

Showalter said they want to continue to offer new updated scavenger hunt lists throughout coronavirus closures.

She said they are asking customers to stay on the gravel path, follow the signage and marking cones through the orchard and stay in their vehicles at all times.

You can order online from Showalter's Orchard and Greenhouse https://www.showaltersorchard.com/shopourcider.