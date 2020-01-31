Old Navy and Sentara Medical Center coming to Waynesboro's Town Center

Waynesboro's Town Center will be seeing some new developments this year. A Sentara medical center will be coming to the area, as well as an Old Navy.

Old Navy will be taking place of the former Dress Barn and Rack Room Shoes in the Town Center. | Credit: WHSV

"People who like the Old Navy, they would either have to go to Charlottesville or Harrisonburg, well here it's probably much closer," Waynesboro resident Betty Thomas said.

Rack Room Shoes has relocated a few store fronts down. Waynesboro officials report crews will be tearing down the wall in between the former Dress Barn and Rack Room Shoes locations to make room for around 12,800 sq. ft. for the new Old Navy.

"I think it will probably bring more customers to the area, because that area over there doesn't really have a whole lot shopping there, where as up on this end with Target, it does, so it might be a good benefit to the community," Thomas said.

Construction is expected to start soon, and the Town Center is hoping both projects are done by the summer.