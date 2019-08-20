Barn that stood for generations destroyed in seconds by powerful storm

A barn believed by its owner to date back to the 19th century was destroyed in a matter of seconds by downbursting winds during a powerful storm on Monday.

Glimpse from Air3 of the damage to the barn on Smithland Road | Courtesy: WHSV

"The house, known as Smithland, was built around 1840 and I'm assuming that the barn was built in the 40s or maybe before that," said Glenna Graves, who's lived on the property for decades.

Graves was inside her home and witnessed the barn's destruction as it happened.

"I glanced at the barn, and all of a sudden, the roof just elevated," she said. "It's like when you push an umbrella up or something, it kind of just raised up off the top of the building."

The strong wind flung wood, nails and metal to the ground. Most of the debris luckily missed the roadway beside the structure.

Graves said the barn was used by cattle, to keep hay, and to store farm equipment during the winter months. Only a few wagon-loads of hay were inside the barn when it was destroyed.

Graves believed the barn was a total loss and planned to find a safe way to clean up the mess left behind.