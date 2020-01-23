'Olympics of the Violin' announces competitors

An event considered the world’s leading international competition for young violinists will feature a Virginia competitor when it comes to Richmond this spring.

The Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020 on Wednesday announced the 44 competitors who had been selected from a pool of 321 applicants for the May event.

The Menuhin Competition, which is held every two years in a different location, is known as “Olympics of the Violin."

It was founded in 1983 by violinist Yehudi Menuhin, one of the great musical talents of the 20th century.

