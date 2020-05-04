On the 10 year anniversary of her death, many mark Yeardley Love’s memory in a positive way

Ten years ago, University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was killed. On the anniversary of her death, many in Charlottesville, and across the nation, have come together to celebrate her memory in a positive way.

Yards for Yeardley is an annual initiative, but this year, thousands are involved virtually by trying to collectively run one billion yards. UVA Women’s Lacrosse Coach Julie Myers says it's been a fantastic way to stay connected and stay active with the rest of the team in this time of isolation.

“Everyone has just remembered Yeardley who was just such a wonderfully giving, loving person so the team has always kept her in mind and they’ve really kept it going," Myers said. "I’ve just enjoyed the fact that even though a lot of our players have never met Yeardley, they feel like they know her and that’s a great thing.”

This past weekend, the team reunited for the first time since March to paint Beta Bridge in her honor. Some of Yeardley’s former teammates came out to celebrate their friend, too.

