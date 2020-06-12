On this day: Bans on interracial marriage ruled unconstitutional thanks to a Virginia couple

On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Virginia’s laws prohibiting interracial marriage were unconstitutional, saying they violated the 14th amendment. The decision overturned bans on marriage on the basis of race in 16 different states.

Richard Loving and Mildred Jeter lived in Caroline County, Virginia. Richard was a white man; Mildred was a woman of mixed African American and Native American ancestry. They fell in love and exchanged wedding vows in Washington DC, where interracial marriage was legal in 1958.

Then, they returned home to Virginia, where they were arrested in their bedroom just five weeks after their wedding. And their fight was just beginning.

Richard and Mildred Loving were thrown into jail in 1958 for violating the Virginia's prohibition on interracial marriage.

They were convicted and sentenced to one year in jail, with a 26-year sentence suspended “on the condition that they leave Virginia." But the couple later recruited the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, “which unsuccessfully sought to reverse their convictions in the state courts of Virginia and then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court,” the marker reads.

In Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court struck down Virginia's law and similar ones in about one-third of the states. Some of those laws went beyond black and white, prohibiting marriages between whites and Native Americans, Filipinos, Indians, Asians and in some states "all non-whites."

In 2017, a historical marker was dedicated in their honor alongside the Richmond building that once housed the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, which ruled against the Lovings before their U.S. Supreme Court victory.

The Lovings, a working-class couple from a deeply rural community, weren't trying to change the world and were media-shy, said one of their lawyers, Philip Hirschkop, now 81 and living in Lorton, Virginia. They simply wanted to be married and raise their children in Virginia.

But when police raided their Central Point home in 1958 and found a pregnant Mildred in bed with her husband and a District of Columbia marriage certificate on the wall, they arrested them, leading the Lovings to plead guilty to cohabitating as man and wife in Virginia.

"Neither of them wanted to be involved in the lawsuit, or litigation or taking on a cause. They wanted to raise their children near their family where they were raised themselves," Hirschkop said.

But they knew what was at stake in their case.

"It's the principle. It's the law. I don't think it's right," Mildred Loving said in archival video footage shown in an HBO documentary. "And if, if we do win, we will be helping a lot of people."

Mildred Loving died in 2008. Her husband was killed by a drunk driver in 1975.

Although the racist laws against mixed marriages are gone, many interracial couples will tell you, in 2020, they still get nasty looks, insults and sometimes even violence when people find out about their relationships.

"I have not yet counseled an interracial wedding where someone didn't have a problem on the bride's or the groom's side," said the Rev. Kimberly D. Lucas of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

She often counsels engaged interracial couples through the prism of her own 20-year marriage — Lucas is black and her husband, Mark Retherford, is white.

"I think for a lot of people it's OK if it's 'out there' and it's other people but when it comes home and it's something that forces them to confront their own internal demons and their own prejudices and assumptions, it's still really hard for people," she said.

