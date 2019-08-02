On this day: Carter Family makes its first recording

The Carter Family made its first recording in Bristol on Aug. 1 and 2 in 1927.

The Carters were known as the “First Family of Country Music” and consisted of Alvin Pleasant Carter, Sara Doughtery Carter and Maybelle Addington Carter.

The Carters were from Scott County, Virginia, and were an influential trio blending harmony in their vocals in both traditional music and original songs.

For more on Virginia history, we recommend you listen to “How We Got Here," a podcast produced by WHSV's sister station, NBC12. The Carter Family is featured in episode three.

