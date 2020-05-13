On this day: Confederate President Jefferson Davis posts $100,000 bail

On this day in history, former Confederate President Jefferson Davis posted $100,000 bail and was freed from Fort Monroe.

Davis was imprisoned for two years after the collapse of the Confederacy in 1865.

Nearly a century later, the United Daughters of the Confederacy paid the U.S. Army to build an archway reading "Jefferson Davis Memorial Park" at the site of the historic fort, which also marked the location where slaves were first brought to Virginia in 1619.

Last year, the arch honoring Jefferson Davis was removed and moved into a museum.

Many wanted Davis to hang for treason, but it was decided he would go to trial. Due to several delays, the trial never happened and the former leader of the rebellion was never formally tried for treason, and the charges were eventually dropped.

Learn more about his imprisonment and what led up to him being freed, in Episode 4 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here podcast from WHSV's sister station, NBC12: