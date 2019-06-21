On this day: Legendary explorer Capt. John Smith dies

Capt. John Smith - soldier, adventurer, very early Virginian - died on June 21, 1631.

Smith died at 51 years old, and the popular image of him is far from the real thing.

Smith was instrumental in creating early maps of the Chesapeake Bay coastline and describing the various things found in the New World - animals, plants, Native Americans - as well as himself.

But he was a lot better at describing other things than he was himself. His exploits are fairly legendary, and his, shall we say, exaggerations of them are how the modern image of him came to be.

WHSV's sister station, NBC12, explores the real history of John Smith in this week’s episode of “How We Got Here,” their podcast on Virginia history, and how the popular image of Smith – tall and blond – is a Disney creation the real Smith – short and red-headed – would be proud of, despite its obvious inaccuracies.

Also in Episode 3, they take a look at the devastating path of Hurricane Agnes, the Virginia connection to the Watergate break-in, and how country music was born out of the mountain music of southwest Virginia – with a chaser of Johnny Cash.

