On this day: Watergate break-in sparks political change

June 17, 1972, will be a day that will be forever remembered in American politics.

It was the day of the break-in at the Watergate complex in which five men targeted the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The scandal revealed abuses of power by President Richard Nixon, who eventually resigned.

In this week’s episode of a podcast by WHSV's Richmond sister station, NBC12, called “How We Got Here,” take a look at the role Virginians played in the scandal that rocked the U.S.

Listen here:

Also in Episode 3, NBC12 takes a look at the devastating path of Hurricane Agnes, how Captain John Smith got “Disney’ed,” and how country music was born out of the mountain music of southwest Virginia – with a chaser of Johnny Cash.

Listen to Episodes 1 and 2 of “How We Got Here” below to learn more about Virginia’s unique history.