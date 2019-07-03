One injured after strong wind gust at Staunton's Gypsy Hill Park during celebrations

At least one person was injured after witnesses said a strong gust of wind blew through Gypsy Hill Park during Staunton's 'Happy Birthday America' celebrations.

On Facebook, organizers announced the cancellation of Wednesday night's events after consulting with the fire marshall, fire chief and safety officials when extreme weather was focused over the area.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Perry Weller from the City of Staunton's Fire and Rescue, at least one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. Some people were impacted by flying debris, too, Weller said.

Pop-up tents and canopies were reportedly in the air at one point.

WHSV's Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said the wind gust described by witnesses was not thunderstorm related. She said maybe some low level wind shear with some of the heating across the area may have led to a spin up.

Urbanowicz said she and the National Weather Service are looking into what happened on Wednesday at Gypsy Hill Park.

As for events on Thursday, the organizers of 'Happy Birthday America' said plans remain on schedule.