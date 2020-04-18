State police are investigating a fatal car crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that happened on Thursday, April 16 around 9:20 p.m.

A 2006 Dodge Ram was traveling north on Peake Mountain Rd. when it attempted to pass a northbound 2001 Chevy Silverado at a high rate of speed.

The Dodge hit Chevy, ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned several times, and struck several trees.

The driver of the Dodge, Tyler W. Custer, 21, of Fulks Run, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Custer was flown to UVA Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Dodge, Derika Crites, 18, of Maysville, WV., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Crites was flown to UVA Medical Center with life threatening injuries, and she later died.

The driver of the Chevy, an 18-year-old male of Dayton, Va. was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.