One person dead during investigation into apparently laced heroin

The Danville Police Department says it appears one person has died after overdosing on laced heroin. The death coincides with a police warning to the public about what it calls a "potentially deadly batch of heroin laced with illegally sourced fentanyl or similar substance."

Police say several people required medical treatment within the last week after they took what they believed to be heroin. All are from Danville and the surrounding area. Police say there is an increased risk to the public because this particular batch of drugs may be laced with fentanyl or similar substance.

Police are asking people to report it if they see it on the street and not to touch it.

According to the Center for Disease Control, “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, approved for treating severe pain…It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine…It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product—with or without the user’s knowledge—to increase its euphoric effects…much of the synthetic opioid overdose increase may be due to illegally-made fentanyl.”

The Danville Police Department was notified of the overdoses by family and friends of the patients. Police have arrested one man suspected of trafficking the batch of drugs contributing to the overdoses, but the investigation is ongoing, and there is still a risk for anyone coming into contact with this batch of illegal drugs.

Twenty-eight-year-old Damion Reed is charged with Intent to distribute marijuana and Intent to distribute a controlled substance

Anyone with information on this case is asked to use the Danville PD CARE app or call 434-793-0000.