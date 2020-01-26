One person is dead after crash in Hardy County

Hardy County emergency services were notified of a two vehicle collision on State Route 259, approximately 1.7 miles south of Baker just before 7 Sunday morning.

Deputy Spencer of the Hardy County Sheriff's Office responded to the

scene. The two vehicle collision was found to be a pick-up truck and a car with all passengers entrapped, requiring extensive extrication.

The roadway was shut down for approximately two hours while extrication was performed and emergency services responded to care for the two drivers and one passenger in the car.

The driver of the truck was declared deceased at the scene. The two

occupants of the car were flown out by two helicopters, Air Care 4 and

Health Net 8.

Sheriff Bryan Ward and the rest of the Hardy County Sheriff's Office

would like to express their thoughts and prayers to the families involved.