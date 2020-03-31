One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Crimora

Police say a driver was killed in a crash in Crimora on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, who are investigating the crash, a 1995 Toyota was driving west on Crimora Mine Rd. when, in the 300 block of the road, the driver lost control and ran off the right side of the road.

Police say the car flipped at least twice before coming to a stop against an electric pole just off of the roadway.

The male driver was ejected and died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

No other details have been released at this point as police continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

