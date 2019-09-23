One person seriously injured in ambulance crash on I-81

An EMT is still in the hospital after an ambulance crashed on Interstate 81 Sunday evening.

Screen capture of VDOT's traffic camera at the 215 MM on I-81 NB. | Credit: VDOT

According to Virginia State Police, an ambulance was traveling northbound on I-81 near Greenville around 6:20 p.m. Sunday when the front left tire blew.

The tire blow-out caused the ambulance to run off the road and crash into a guardrail along the interstate.

Three people were in the ambulance at the time. State police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt, and a patient being transported was also secured. An EMT treating the patient, however, was not secured.

"The EMT worker had serious injuries as a result of the crash," Sgt. Sean Simmons said. "He was airlifted to UVA as a result of his injuries."

Sgt. Simmons said the northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for about an hour. Simmons said they sometimes have to shut the interstate down, depending on the circumstances of a crash.

"If it's a serious injury, or any kind of major crash, road blockage," Simmons said. "In this case, we had to land the helicopter, so we had to shut the interstate down for that."

Simmons said the crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been placed at this time. The EMT, who police have not identified, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.